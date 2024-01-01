Introducing STIIIZY Exotics, representing quality at its finest, focusing on flavor, potency, and freshness. Our newest Exotics are a first class selection of hand picked genetics curated with care and precision.STIIIZY Exotics, comes from our top indoor grows, expertly grown by the best cultivators in the game. Dropping our new designed mylar bags, and harvested from the top 10%, this line up is extremely limited, crafted exclusively for the true cannabis connoisseur.



COCOLATO



Cocolato – a decadent fusion of sweet chocolate, tea fruit, and vanilla. A single toke unleashes a creative buzz, clearing your mind and inspiring imagination. Its buds feature dense, deep green with purple or blue highlights, covered in thick, frosty trichomes.

Show more