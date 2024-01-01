Introducing STIIIZY Exotics, representing quality at its finest, focusing on flavor, potency, and freshness. Our newest Exotics are a first class selection of hand picked genetics curated with care and precision.
COCOLATO
Cocolato – a decadent fusion of sweet chocolate, tea fruit, and vanilla. A single toke unleashes a creative buzz, clearing your mind and inspiring imagination. Its buds feature dense, deep green with purple or blue highlights, covered in thick, frosty trichomes.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.