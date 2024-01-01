Introducing STIIIZY Exotics, representing quality at its finest, focusing on flavor, potency, and freshness. Our newest Exotics are a first class selection of hand picked genetics curated with care and precision. STIIIZY Exotics, comes from our top indoor grows, expertly grown by the best cultivators in the game. Dropping our new designed mylar bags, and harvested from the top 10%, this line up is extremely limited, crafted exclusively for the true cannabis connoisseur.



LEMON CHERRY GELATO



Lemon Cherry Gelato – a potent fusion of Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Its dense buds, adorned with milky amber trichomes, showcase a mesmerizing blend of sweet cherries, sour citrus, and an earthy, gassy undertone

