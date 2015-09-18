About this strain
Hellfire OG
Hellfire OG is a California hybrid strain that crosses Rascal’s OG Kush with SFV OG Kush. Another robust and powerfully euphoric addition to the OG family tree, Hellfire OG is the perfect THC powerhouse for the cannabis veteran or the patient needing potent relief. In a show of its genetic line, Hellfire OG carries that signature OG smell of lemon diesel and earthy spice.
Hellfire OG effects
Euphoric
81% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
