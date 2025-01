Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.



BLUEBERRY JELLY



TASTE: Blueberry, Sweet, Earthy



FEELING: Calm, Happy, Relaxed



DESCRIPTION: Blueberry Jelly offers a deliciously sweet and fruity flavor, reminiscent of fresh blueberries with an earthy finish. This strain is celebrated for its calming and uplifting effects, providing a gentle relaxation that melts away stress while enhancing mood. Ideal for winding down or enjoying quiet moments, Blueberry Jelly’s smooth, dessert-like taste makes it a perfect choice for those looking to relax and recharge.

