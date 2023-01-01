Extracted from a variety of natural flora, STIIIZY’s botanically derived terpenes offer balanced aroma and taste to deliver a consistent experience every time. Our premium quality concentrates uphold a high level of purity, setting the industry standard to influence and inspire through innovative methods.
PINK ACAI
TASTE: Berry, Earthy, Floral
FEELING: Relaxed, Euphoric, Happy
DESCRIPTION: This strong aroma-filled strain is a perfect way to end your night.
