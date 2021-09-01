STIIIZY
About this product
SOUR TANGIE / SATIVA
· Taste: Citrus, Orange, Diesel
· Feeling: Uplifted, Energetic, Euphoric
· Description: A cross between Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie provides an energetic and uplifting high. Great for daytime use.
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
