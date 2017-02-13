About this product

Pure OG | Liquid Live Resin Pod | Indica | SFV OG Kush Pheno | 1g | Pure OG is the result of an inbred SFV OG Kush. Classic dank earth aromas lead way to a distinct nutty and sweet flavor. A great cultivar to restart the mind, Pure OG's heavy head clearing effects that build to a euphoria are a great way to shed any negative thoughts or frustrations. Heavy and sedative like most OG's, Pure OG is the perfect choice for a restorative night's sleep.

