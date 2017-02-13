About this product
Pure OG | Liquid Live Resin Pod | Indica | SFV OG Kush Pheno | 1g | Pure OG is the result of an inbred SFV OG Kush. Classic dank earth aromas lead way to a distinct nutty and sweet flavor. A great cultivar to restart the mind, Pure OG's heavy head clearing effects that build to a euphoria are a great way to shed any negative thoughts or frustrations. Heavy and sedative like most OG's, Pure OG is the perfect choice for a restorative night's sleep.
About this strain
Pure OG
Pure OG effects
Reported by real people like you
58 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
53% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
37% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
39% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.