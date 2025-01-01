About this product
STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE - SOLVENTLESS POD .5G
STIIIZYSolventless
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
