STRAWBERRY BLONDE BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC —CBD —
The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

Bred by The Farm Genetics, Strawberry Blonde crosses Super Lemon Haze with Sour Strawberry to create a sativa-dominant hybrid that’s great for hiking or exploring new places. The flavor takes on the lemon flavors of Super Lemon Haze as well as the sour berry flavor of Sour Strawberry, resulting in a bright, fruity profile. Its buds are large and dense with a strong aroma that makes your senses jump when broken apart. The high is euphoric, potent, and fast-acting, giving you a quick jolt of inspiration and creativity before lingering away softly.

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
