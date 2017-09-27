Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.



STRAWBERRY COUGH



TASTE: Sweet, Strawberry, Fruity

FEELING: Creative, Energizing, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: World renowned for its delicious flavor, our Strawberry Cough 40ʼs will leave you feeling energized and uplifted with the sweet taste of fresh strawberries straight from the field.

read more