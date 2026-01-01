About this product
The STIIIZY 40’s Strawberry Mango infused flower stands out for its very flavor-forward profile with tropical notes and ripe character, true to its name. This sativa-dominant blend combines premium cannabis flower with THC-A Diamonds, delivering consistency and quality in every bag. Ideal for those who roll up.
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About this product
The STIIIZY 40’s Strawberry Mango infused flower stands out for its very flavor-forward profile with tropical notes and ripe character, true to its name. This sativa-dominant blend combines premium cannabis flower with THC-A Diamonds, delivering consistency and quality in every bag. Ideal for those who roll up.
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About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like THC vape, premium flowers, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
Get exclusive deals at www.stiiizy.com
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
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