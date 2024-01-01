About this product
STRAWBERRY MILK - BLACK LABEL 3.5G
by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 7%CBD 10%
About this strain
Strawberry Milk is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and creative. Strawberry Milk has 10% CBD and 7% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Milk, before let us know! Leave a review.
