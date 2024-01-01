STRAWBERRY MILK - BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 7%CBD 10%
  • Photo of STRAWBERRY MILK - BLACK LABEL 3.5G
About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

STRAWBERRY MILK

TASTE: Berry, Creme, Sweet
FEELING: Energized, Happy, Creative
DESCRIPTION: Strawberry Milk packs a sweet and creamy strawberry flavor with a lightly sugary exhale, let this energizing hybrid jump start your day.

About this strain

Strawberry Milk is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and creative. Strawberry Milk has 10% CBD and 7% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Milk, before let us know! Leave a review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
