Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.
ICE CREAM MINTS
TASTE: Sweet, Fruit, Mint FEELING: Sleep, Hungry, Giggly DESCRIPTION: Ice Cream Mintz is a wonderful night cap, sure to help you laugh (and maybe eat) your way to bed.
