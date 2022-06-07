Beginning with fresh frozen specific genetics and only the frostiest hand-picked tops, our fine-tuned solventless extraction process produces clean, high-quality concentrate that represents the pure full flavor and sensation of each specific cannabis strain. Our Live Rosin Jam is cured for just the right time and temperature, ensuring consistent quality to bring out the natural terpene and flavor profile.

STRAWBERRY MILK / SATIVA



Taste: Fruity, Sweet, Earthy

Feeling: Uplifted, Happy, Blissful

Description: As its name suggests, Strawberry Milk packs a fruity punch with earthy undertones. This balanced hybrid is ideal for daily intake.