This is a Sativa-dominant strain that merges liquified cannabinoids with live resin, presenting a flavor profile true to its name with reliable consistency in every draw. Produced through STIIIZY’s rigorous extraction process, it features a flavor profile true to its name that remains consistent from start to finish.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like THC vape, premium flowers, pre-rolls, extracts, and edibles. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
