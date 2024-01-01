STRAWBERRY MIMOSA 7G WHITE LABEL

The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.

About this strain

Strawberry Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a strawberry and citrus flavor that has hints of champagne. Strawberry Mimosa is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a uplifting and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Mimosa effects include happy, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Hall of Flamez, Strawberry Mimosa features flavors like sweet, strawberry and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Strawberry Mimosa typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

