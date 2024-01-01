STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE LQD ALL-IN-ONE 1G

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Experience the highest potency with STIIIZY's all-in-one disposable THC Pen, featuring Live Resin Liquid Diamonds for true cannabis flavor. Discrete, portable, and rechargeable, it delivers a dab experience in the palm of your hand with bold flavors that set the standard for purity.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

TASTE: Sweet, Gassy, Strawberry
FEELING: Relaxed, Creative, Happy

Discover the pure bliss of Strawberry Shortcake LRLD, a famous strain loved for its euphoric effects. With its delicious strawberry flavor, this strain will delight your taste buds and leave you craving more. Experience the joy of Strawberry Shortcake LRLD today

About this strain

Strawberry Shortcake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Wookie with The White. This strain provides euphoric effects that put your mind into a state of bliss. Strawberry Shortcake features a strong and hearty strawberry flavor that will have you craving more. This strain is ideal for night time use or during an evening when you have nothing of importance to do. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry Shortcake to help relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

