Elevate your flower experience with the new STIIIZY 40’s infused flower. We have expanded our 40’s line by incorporating our premium cannabis flower infused with our finest THC-A Diamonds for an extra punch. We call them 40's because our infused flower strains are potent, testing at 40% total cannabinoids content. Now you can roll your own 40’s with STIIIZY infused flower, the possibilities are endless with unmatched potency.



STRAWNANA



TASTE: Strawberry, Banana, Sweet

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Talkative

DESCRIPTION: Perfect for any hybrid lover to feel the euphoric rush of energy, Strawnana 40ʼs will keep you feeling creative and motivated just like in its name, our Strawnana hones in on the full and impactful aromas of both strawberry and banana.

