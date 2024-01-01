Our premium quality concentrates combine high level THC oil with bold flavors in a portable and rechargeable package. Perfect for when you're on the go, our classic formula offers consistent levels of potency and purity. STIIIZY sets the industry standard, influencing and inspiring through innovative methods.



STRAWNANA



TASTE: Strawberry, Banana, Sweet



FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Talkative



DESCRIPTION: Perfect for any hybrid lover to feel the euphoric rush of energy, Strawnana will keep you feeling creative and motivated just like in its name, our Strawnana hones in on the full and impactful aromas of both strawberry and banana.

