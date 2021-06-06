Tropical Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Pineapple Skunk. Bred by Growers Choice, Tropical Cookies is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cookies effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Tropical Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of pineapple, mango, and pear. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.