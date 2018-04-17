SUPER LEMON HAZE 40S 2G BLUNT

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of SUPER LEMON HAZE 40S 2G BLUNT

About this product

Stiiizy 40s blunts are rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps, secured tightly around a glass tip. We’ve packed each infused blunt with high quality indoor flower so that every inhale is just as good as every exhale. Stiiizy 40s Blunts are reinventing the way you get high by being the first to introduce 40%+ THC potency with live resin infusion. Pass the blunt.

SUPER LEMON HAZE

TASTE: Lemon, Citrus, Pine

FEELING: Uplifted, Happy, Energetic

DESCRIPTION: This uplifting heavy hitter offers a boost of creativity to any daytime activity.

About this strain

Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
