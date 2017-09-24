About this product
TAHOE OG LIVE RESIN LIQUID DIAMONDS POD .5G
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHungry
- Helps with:StressPainInsomnia
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimoneneCaryophyllene
Tahoe OG effects are mostly calming.
Tahoe OG potency is higher THC than average.
Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.