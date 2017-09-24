TAHOE OG LQD ALL-IN-ONE 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Experience the highest potency with STIIIZY's all-in-one disposable THC Pen, featuring Live Resin Liquid Diamonds for true cannabis flavor. Discrete, portable, and rechargeable, it delivers a dab experience in the palm of your hand with bold flavors that set the standard for purity.

TAHOE OG

TASTE: Lemon, Earthy, Spicy

FEELING: Hungry, Sleepy, Relaxed

DESCRIPTION:Keep it original with Tahoe OG, earthy notes with a dash of lemon

About this strain

Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
