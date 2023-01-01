Extracted directly from local single-sourced cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Cannabis Derived Terpenes preserve the natural terpene profile of each flower strain to deliver optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.
THIN MINTZ
TASTE: Earthy, Minty, Woody FEELING: Creative, Uplifting, Euphoric DESCRIPTION: A relative of Girl Scout Cookies, Thin Mintz is a delightful indica with creative, uplifting energy.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.