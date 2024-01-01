TROPICAL COOKIES CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES .5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product

Extracted directly from local single-sourced cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Cannabis Derived Terpenes preserve the natural terpene profile of each flower strain to deliver optimum synergy in both flavor and potency.

TROPICAL COOKIES

TASTE: Pineapple, Citrus, Sweet
FEELING: Energetic, Uplifted, Focused
DESCRIPTION: ﻿Tropical Cookies is a unique Sativa strain with energizing and enlightening effects. It's perfect for helping you focus and stay productive on big projects, chores around the house or just what you need after a long day.

About this strain

Tropical Cookies is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Girl Scout Cookies and Pineapple Skunk. Bred by Growers Choice, Tropical Cookies is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Cookies effects make them feel focused, uplifted, and energetic. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Cookies when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, headaches, and lack of appetite. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is caryophyllene. Tropical Cookies features an aroma and flavor profile of pineapple, mango, and pear. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Cookies, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
