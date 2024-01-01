About this product
About this strain
Tropical Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Purple Punch. Tropical Punch is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Punch effects include giggly, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder, and headaches. Bred by G13 Labs, Tropical Punch features flavors like tropical, apricot, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Tropical Punch is typically around $55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.