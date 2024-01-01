TROPICAL PUNCH LIVE RESIN POD 1G 1

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 23%CBD —
About this product

Extracted directly from freshly harvested, flash-frozen cannabis plants, STIIIZY’s Live Resin preserves the authentic taste profile and delivers a full spectrum cannabis extract. Introduced seasonally, in small batches, this craft cannabis provides a synergy between cannabinoids and terpenes for the ultimate entourage effect.

TROPICAL PUNCH

TASTE: Tropical, Pineapple, Flowery
FEELING: Giggly, Euphoric, Focused
DESCRIPTION: Indulge and relax in the tropical paradise of Tropical Punch, a sativa dominant hybrid with delightful pineapple and floral flavors. Don't miss out on this ultimate tropical getaway.

About this strain

Tropical Punch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Tropicana Cookies and Purple Punch. Tropical Punch is 23% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tropical Punch effects include giggly, energetic, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tropical Punch when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, bipolar disorder, and headaches. Bred by G13 Labs, Tropical Punch features flavors like tropical, apricot, and pear. The dominant terpene of this strain is terpinolene. The average price of Tropical Punch is typically around $55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tropical Punch, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
