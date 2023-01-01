The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.
RAINBOW KUSH
TASTE: Spicy, Sweet, Fruity FEELING: Happy, Relaxed, Euphoric DESCRIPTION: Rainbow Kush is known for its wide array of colors when flowering and taste of tropical candy. This indica will give you a pleasant creative high.
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.