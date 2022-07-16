Sun Cake is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sherbet and Wedding Cake. Sun Cake is 20% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sun Cake effects include tingly, talkative, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sun Cake when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, insomnia, and depression. Bred by SF Cultivators, Sun Cake features flavors like chemical, earthy, and pepper. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The average price of Sun Cake typically ranges from $30–$55. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sun Cake, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







