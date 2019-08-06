About this product
WATERMELON Z / INDICA
· Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Berry
· Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting
· Description: This mouthwatering strain is perfect for lazy nights on the couch.
· Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Berry
· Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting
· Description: This mouthwatering strain is perfect for lazy nights on the couch.
About this strain
Watermelon Zkittlez
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
39% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.