STIIIZY’S hand-crafted solventless line of extracts starts with premium flower. We combine ice, water and flower then gently agitate, separating the ripe trichomes. Once separated, the delicate trichomes are immediately frozen then dried. Then we sieve and sift, keeping everything cold throughout the process to ensure maximum quality and taste. At no point do we use any type of chemicals during our extraction process.
WATERMELON Z / INDICA
· Taste: Sweet, Citrus, Berry
· Feeling: Euphoric, Relaxing, Uplifting
· Description: This mouthwatering strain is perfect for lazy nights on the couch.
Watermelon Zkittlez, also known as "Watermelon Skittles," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular Zkittlez and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Zkittlez is best reserved for the end of the day.
