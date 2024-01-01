Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



WHITE CHERRY GELATO



TASTE: Cherry, Sweet, Creamy

FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted

DESCRIPTION: White Cherry Gelato combines rich cherry sweetness with creamy, dessert-like undertones, delivering a smooth and flavorful experience. Known for its balanced high, this strain offers an initial uplifting euphoria that melts into a deeply relaxing calm, making it ideal for unwinding without sedation. Perfect for relieving stress and enhancing mood, White Cherry Gelato is both flavorful and versatile, with effects that suit both daytime enjoyment and cozy evenings.

read more