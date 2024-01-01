WHITE CHERRY GELATO - LIVE RESIN DIAMONDS 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
About this product

Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.

WHITE CHERRY GELATO

TASTE: Cherry, Sweet, Creamy
FEELING: Euphoric, Relaxed, Uplifted
DESCRIPTION: White Cherry Gelato combines rich cherry sweetness with creamy, dessert-like undertones, delivering a smooth and flavorful experience. Known for its balanced high, this strain offers an initial uplifting euphoria that melts into a deeply relaxing calm, making it ideal for unwinding without sedation. Perfect for relieving stress and enhancing mood, White Cherry Gelato is both flavorful and versatile, with effects that suit both daytime enjoyment and cozy evenings.

About this strain

White Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Gelato with White Cherry. The effects of this strain are believed to be balancing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed and sleepy. White Cherry Gelato is believed to have THC levels ranging from 15%-20%. Consumers say this strain is a creeper stain, meaning the effects will hit you later than you might expect, so partake with caution. The dominant terpene in White Cherry Gelato is currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients say they often buy this strain during episodes of insomnia. The original breeder of White Cherry Gelato is unknown.

About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
