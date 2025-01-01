Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



WHITE CHERRY PIE



TASTE:Sweet, Gas, Earthy



FEELING:Hungry, Focused, Relaxed



DESCRIPTION:Take a break with a slice of White Cherry Pie, a hybrid with a sweet smoke, good to enjoy at any time of the day.

