About this product
--
WHITE GRAPES / HYBRID
· Taste: Grapes, Vanilla, Fruity
· Feeling: Creative, Relaxed, Focused
· Description: White Grapes is a well-renowned strain perfect for those who love a combination between fruity and cream flavors. Our White Grapes Solventless Pods are perfect for those looking to peak creativity and stimulate the mind. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, White Grapes Solventless Pods delivers a powerful grape flavor with hints of pear and vanilla shining through. Expect to feel focused, creative, and energetic while enjoying an uplifting and cerebral high.
About this brand
Stay STIIIZY.