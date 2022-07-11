STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.

--

WHITE GRAPES / HYBRID



· Taste: Grapes, Vanilla, Fruity

· Feeling: Creative, Relaxed, Focused

· Description: White Grapes is a well-renowned strain perfect for those who love a combination between fruity and cream flavors. Our White Grapes Solventless Pods are perfect for those looking to peak creativity and stimulate the mind. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, White Grapes Solventless Pods delivers a powerful grape flavor with hints of pear and vanilla shining through. Expect to feel focused, creative, and energetic while enjoying an uplifting and cerebral high.