The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.



GUSHERZ



Taste: creamy tropical fruits and sweet berries with a touch of spiciness to it



Feeling: euphoric effects that will have you flying high and feeling great from start to finish. You'll feel a subtle build of tingly body effects at the onset, sneaking their way into your very bones before lifting you into a state of pure relaxation that is slightly arousing, too. As your body settles, your mind will begin to lift into a state of pure happiness and ease that is totally free of any negative or racing thoughts whatsoever. Thanks to these effects and its high 15-20% average THC level, White Gushers is often said to be perfect for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, chronic stress or anxiety, nausea or appetite loss and chronic fatigue.



Description: slightly indica dominant hybrid strain (60% indica/40% sativa) created as a phenotype of the infamous “Gushers” strain, a cross of the classic Gelato #41 X Triangle Kush strains. Known for its insanely frosty appearance, White Gushers has tiny spade-shaped deep olive green nugs with thin clear amber hairs and a coating of chunky oversized sparkling white crystal trichomes. As you pull apart each glittering little nugget, aromas of sweet fruity berries are released with a sharp sour citrus accent as the nugs are burned away.

Show more