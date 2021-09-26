About this strain
White Papaya
White Papaya is a hybrid marijuana strain by Oni Seed Company. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of White Papaya - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
White Papaya effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
Stay STIIIZY.