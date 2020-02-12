About this strain
White Runtz
White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.
White Runtz effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
35% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
