WHITE TRUFFLE CURATED LIVE RESIN 1G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Our Curated Live Resin captures the true essence of the plant in extract form. The whole plant is cut and harvested then immediately flash frozen, preserving the full spectrum of cannabinoids and flavor. This process delivers the pinnacle of potency, flavor and consistency.

WHITE TRUFFLE / INDICA

Taste: Pine, Herbal, Mint
Feeling: Cerebral, Sleep, Euphoric
Description: Enjoy the finer things in life with White Truffle, an indica full of floral, minty flavor, ready to help you end your night.

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

#StaySTIIIZY
Visit us on Instagram @stiiizy
www.stiiizy.com

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
