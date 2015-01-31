Loading…
WIFI 43 - CANNABIS DERIVED TERPENES POD 1G

by STIIIZY
Indica THC 21%
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Wifi 43
Wifi 43

White Fire 43, also known as "WiFi 43," is an indica marijuana strain and a select phenotype of White Fire OG grown by TLC Collective in Los Angeles, CA. Number 43 was the standout phenotype in a lot of over 500 White Fire OG seeds, originally bred by OG Raskal. The strong medicinal and pain-fighting effects are ushered in with a pungent earthy aroma that is amplified by flavors of lemons and sour citrus. White Fire 43 is great before bedtime, helping you relax, decompress, and find sleep.

Wifi 43 effects

Reported by real people like you
36 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
69% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
27% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
27% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
STIIIZY is an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS.

