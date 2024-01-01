ZEREAL - BLACK LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
HybridTHC —CBD —
  • Photo of ZEREAL - BLACK LABEL 3.5G
About this product

The STIIIZY Black Label is our new exclusive line of ultra-premium high quality flower. Proudly grown and cultivated to yield top of the line cannabis, the Black Label is redefining the industry standard by offering a unique and potent cannabis experience.

ZEREAL

TASTE: Berry, Citrus, Creamy
FEELING: Creative, Happy, Relaxing
DESCRIPTION: Zereal is a balanced hybrid with a potent punch, this strain is a perfect blend for those seeking to elevate their experience with a taste of mystery and the promise of a powerful high

About this strain

Zereal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cereal Milk and Zkittlez. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Zereal is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The average price of Zereal typically ranges from $15-$18 per gram. We are still learning about Zereal’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Zereal, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

