Our Live Resin Diamonds are curated specifically for usability, you will find right-sized diamond crystals suspended in our terpene packed sauce. Some Cannabis strains lend themselves particularly well to diamond creation, like they were intended for it. We let Mother Nature tell us which strains and batches are best suited for our Live Resin Diamonds.



ZKITTLES CAKE



TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Earthy



FEELING: Happy, Relaxing, Talkative



DESCRIPTION: Emitting a sweet tropical blend of fruit flavors, this strain is known for its calming effects. Perfect for use any time of day.

Show more