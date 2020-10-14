Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Zkittlez Live Rosin Badder 1g

by STIIIZY
IndicaTHC 20%CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

ZKittlez | Live Rosin Badder | Indica Dominant Hybrid | Grape Ape x Grapefruit | 1g | Produced by Northern California-based collective Dying Breed Seeds in collaboration with Terp Hogz, this indica dominant hybrid is known for its strong tropical fruit candy smell. This award winning combo won it 1st place at the 2016 Northern California Emerald Cup. With flavors of pungent sour candy and a fruity sweetness within, this full flavored experience is sure to delight the most heady of stoners. Fast onset, physical relaxation and mental stress relief with neither couch-lock nor raciness. Indica hybrids are great for these ailments and Zkittlez is no exception.

About this strain

Picture of Zkittlez
Zkittlez

Zkittlez, also known as "Skittles," "Skittlz," and "Island Skittles" is an indica marijuana strain bred from a mix of Grape Ape and Grapefruit that is crossed with another undisclosed strain. This candy-flavored strain was bred by 3rd Gen Family and Terp Hogz. Zkittlez won 1st Place at the 2016 Emerald Cup and has placed in several Cannabis Cups in San Francisco and Michigan. This strain features chunky colas that explode in a spectrum of light green hues and emit a sweet, tropical blend of fruit flavors. The effects of Zkittlez are calming, leaving consumers focused, alert, and happy while relaxing the body to help unwind any time of day.

Zkittlez effects

Reported by real people like you
558 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
Shop products
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.