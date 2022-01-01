About this product
Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple Pure 10 contains 10mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Use it to infuse ANY liquid (beverage, soup, anything!) with no oil slicks, no calories, and no green taste. Or channel your inner baker and add Ripple to your favorite recipe. If 10mg isn't enough, use two packets or more to make your perfect edible. Ripple is your product for choice!
At Stillwater Brands, we help responsible adults find the calm they need to stay focused, productive, and in control of life’s many anxious moments. Scared of cannabis? We feel your fear. That's why we offer a range of products to fit any experience level.