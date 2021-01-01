About this product

Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple - Relief contains 20mg of cold-water-soluble CBD and 0.5mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Use it to infuse ANY liquid (beverage, soup, use your imagination!) with no oil slicks, no calories, and no green taste. Or channel your inner baker and add Ripple to your favorite recipe. If the dosage isn't enough, use two packets or more to make your perfect edible. Ripple is your product for choice!