Stillwater Brands
Ripple Pure Beverage Enhancer 100mg 10-pack
Product rating:
About this product
Each perfectly precise packet of Ripple Pure 10 contains 10mg of cold-water-soluble THC. Use it to infuse ANY liquid (beverage, soup, anything!) with no oil slicks, no calories, and no green taste. Or channel your inner baker and add Ripple to your favorite recipe. If 10mg isn't enough, use two packets or more to make your perfect edible. Ripple is your product for choice!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!