Combining the two most powerful cleansers on the market, Stinger 5X Buzz and Stinger 5X Instant, Stinger Detox has created the Stinger 5X Elite Combo. A comprehensive formula that boasts the best benefits of Stinger 5X Instant and 5X Buzz, the 5X Elite Combo formula is our most powerful one yet. Stinger 5X Elite Combo is a potent and concentrated personal cleanser that will help your body naturally eliminate toxins quickly and works best for prolonged exposure. Join the elite, and use Stinger 5X Elite.