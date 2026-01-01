About this product
Combining the two most powerful cleansers on the market, Stinger 5X Buzz and Stinger 5X Instant, Stinger Detox has created the Stinger 5X Elite Combo. A comprehensive formula that boasts the best benefits of Stinger 5X Instant and 5X Buzz, the 5X Elite Combo formula is our most powerful one yet. Stinger 5X Elite Combo is a potent and concentrated personal cleanser that will help your body naturally eliminate toxins quickly and works best for prolonged exposure. Join the elite, and use Stinger 5X Elite.
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About this product
Combining the two most powerful cleansers on the market, Stinger 5X Buzz and Stinger 5X Instant, Stinger Detox has created the Stinger 5X Elite Combo. A comprehensive formula that boasts the best benefits of Stinger 5X Instant and 5X Buzz, the 5X Elite Combo formula is our most powerful one yet. Stinger 5X Elite Combo is a potent and concentrated personal cleanser that will help your body naturally eliminate toxins quickly and works best for prolonged exposure. Join the elite, and use Stinger 5X Elite.
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About this brand
Stinger Detox
Stinger Detox® has been a trusted name in detox since 1993, known for quality formulas, innovation, and dependable performance. With USA-made, GMP-certified products and a full family of detox solutions to cover the whole body, the brand continues to be at the forefront of the detox category.
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