About this product
Anti-Buzz + Electrolytes Drink Mix is a unique & a proprietary blend of ingredients designed to support hydration for enjoying your night out. Take our easy to mix drink sticks with water after your evening of celebration and wake up feeling recharged.
Stinger Detox Anti-Buzz Drink Mix | Post-Celebration Relief, Hydration & Multivitamin | 6-Pack
BeveragesTHC -CBD -
Stinger Detox Anti-Buzz Drink Mix | Post-Celebration Relief, Hydration & Multivitamin | 6-Pack
BeveragesTHC -CBD -
Fulfillment
About this product
Anti-Buzz + Electrolytes Drink Mix is a unique & a proprietary blend of ingredients designed to support hydration for enjoying your night out. Take our easy to mix drink sticks with water after your evening of celebration and wake up feeling recharged.
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About this brand
Stinger Detox
Stinger Detox® has been a trusted name in detox since 1993, known for quality formulas, innovation, and dependable performance. With USA-made, GMP-certified products and a full family of detox solutions to cover the whole body, the brand continues to be at the forefront of the detox category.
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