About this product
Stinger Folli-Kleen Hair Cleanser is formulated to provide a deep and thorough clean. Toxins can accumulate everywhere, including hair. Folli-Kleen Intense Hair Cleaner is intended for those who do not want to risk the consequences of exposure to toxins.
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About this product
Stinger Folli-Kleen Hair Cleanser is formulated to provide a deep and thorough clean. Toxins can accumulate everywhere, including hair. Folli-Kleen Intense Hair Cleaner is intended for those who do not want to risk the consequences of exposure to toxins.
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About this brand
Stinger Detox
Stinger Detox® has been a trusted name in detox since 1993, known for quality formulas, innovation, and dependable performance. With USA-made, GMP-certified products and a full family of detox solutions to cover the whole body, the brand continues to be at the forefront of the detox category.
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