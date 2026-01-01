About this product
Stinger’s unique mouthwash provides a powerful cleanse with a great tasting vanilla flavor! Alcohol free.
Instructions: Sip small amounts and swirl in mouth for AT LEAST ONE MINUTE. Swallow when finished. Repeat until entire bottle is used up. USE FULL STRENGTH. DO NOT brush or drink anything after using.
Instructions: Sip small amounts and swirl in mouth for AT LEAST ONE MINUTE. Swallow when finished. Repeat until entire bottle is used up. USE FULL STRENGTH. DO NOT brush or drink anything after using.
Fulfillment
About this product
Stinger’s unique mouthwash provides a powerful cleanse with a great tasting vanilla flavor! Alcohol free.
Instructions: Sip small amounts and swirl in mouth for AT LEAST ONE MINUTE. Swallow when finished. Repeat until entire bottle is used up. USE FULL STRENGTH. DO NOT brush or drink anything after using.
Instructions: Sip small amounts and swirl in mouth for AT LEAST ONE MINUTE. Swallow when finished. Repeat until entire bottle is used up. USE FULL STRENGTH. DO NOT brush or drink anything after using.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Stinger Detox
Stinger Detox® has been a trusted name in detox since 1993, known for quality formulas, innovation, and dependable performance. With USA-made, GMP-certified products and a full family of detox solutions to cover the whole body, the brand continues to be at the forefront of the detox category.
Notice a problem?Report this item